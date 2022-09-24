Men found with heroin in Cork car park known to be frequented by drug users

Jail terms were imposed on two men who were found with heroin on different dates at a car park in Cork known to gardaí as being frequented by drug users.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Q Park car park on Carroll’s Quay, Cork, was the area in question.

A two-month jail term was imposed on a young man who was caught with heroin for his own use in this area.

Judge Alec Gabbett imposed that sentence on 20-year-old Kalem Murphy of Ballinure Place, Mahon, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “On March 13, 2021, Garda Iain King was on duty at Q Park, Carroll’s Quay, in an area known to be frequented by drugs users.

“He encountered the defendant acting in a suspicious manner and carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act. €25 worth of diamorphine, better known as heroin, was found on him.”

Defence solicitor Michael Quinlan accepted the accused had 77 previous convictions but none of those counts related to drugs.

In a second case that was unrelated, except for the location where it occurred, Tadhg Tuschewski of Cork Simon Community pleaded guilty to having diamorphine for his own use.

Sgt Kelleher said: “On February 15, 2021, at 1.15pm, Garda Kevin Motherway was on patrol at Carroll’s Quay and observed the defendant entering the Q Park car park.

“A small pouch with tinfoil containing brown material was found on him. The total value of the seized drug was €25.”

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the young man from West Cork had a lot of involvement with Bantry mental health services and unfortunately ended up living in hostel accommodation in Cork following his release from Mercy University Hospital where he received psychiatric treatment.

The judge imposed a sentence of two months consecutive to 10 months which he is presently serving.

The 22-year-old had 58 previous convictions, including three counts for having drugs for his own use previously.