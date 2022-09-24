Men found with heroin in Cork car park known to be frequented by drug users

Both accused men found with €25 worth of heroin on different dates in the same car park, court heard
Men found with heroin in Cork car park known to be frequented by drug users

Both of the accused men were sentenced to two months in jail.

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

Jail terms were imposed on two men who were found with heroin on different dates at a car park in Cork known to gardaí as being frequented by drug users.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Q Park car park on Carroll’s Quay, Cork, was the area in question.

A two-month jail term was imposed on a young man who was caught with heroin for his own use in this area.

Judge Alec Gabbett imposed that sentence on 20-year-old Kalem Murphy of Ballinure Place, Mahon, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “On March 13, 2021, Garda Iain King was on duty at Q Park, Carroll’s Quay, in an area known to be frequented by drugs users.

“He encountered the defendant acting in a suspicious manner and carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act. €25 worth of diamorphine, better known as heroin, was found on him.” 

Defence solicitor Michael Quinlan accepted the accused had 77 previous convictions but none of those counts related to drugs.

In a second case that was unrelated, except for the location where it occurred, Tadhg Tuschewski of Cork Simon Community pleaded guilty to having diamorphine for his own use.

Sgt Kelleher said: “On February 15, 2021, at 1.15pm, Garda Kevin Motherway was on patrol at Carroll’s Quay and observed the defendant entering the Q Park car park.

“A small pouch with tinfoil containing brown material was found on him. The total value of the seized drug was €25.” 

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the young man from West Cork had a lot of involvement with Bantry mental health services and unfortunately ended up living in hostel accommodation in Cork following his release from Mercy University Hospital where he received psychiatric treatment.

The judge imposed a sentence of two months consecutive to 10 months which he is presently serving.

The 22-year-old had 58 previous convictions, including three counts for having drugs for his own use previously.

More in this section

'Remarkably polite' man jailed in Cork for telling gardaí to 'go f*** themselves' 'Remarkably polite' man jailed in Cork for telling gardaí to 'go f*** themselves'
Cork man, 62, charged with sexual assaults of three girls Cork man, 62, charged with sexual assaults of three girls
Mother charged with murder of two children in Westmeath car blaze Mother charged with murder of two children in Westmeath car blaze
#Courts#Drugs CrisisheroinPlace: Cork
gavel

Three more weeks for book of evidence in sex abuse trial of retired principal

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

  • 2
  • 10
  • 18
  • 28
  • 42
  • 44
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s