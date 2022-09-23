Judge jails drink driver who 'shouldn't be seen on a bicycle'

Accused jumped across the handbrake into the passenger seat in a bid to convince gardaí he wasn't the driver
Judge jails drink driver who 'shouldn't be seen on a bicycle'

Denis Kepple was seen climbing into the passenger seat by gardaí. 

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A motorist who was caught drink driving and having no insurance a number of times in the past was jailed for his latest offences as the judge remarked: “This man shouldn’t be seen on a bicycle.”

Denis Kepple, 32, of Monastery Way, Fairhill, Cork, came before Cork District Court where he confessed to driving without a licence or insurance, and drunk driving.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that when gardaí caught up with Kepple he jumped over the handbrake across to the passenger seat and tried to sit where a young woman was already sitting in the front seat.

Despite this initial effort to make it look like he was not the driver on the occasion, Kepple later admitted the driving offences and pleaded guilty at Cork District Court.

Sgt Davis said Kepple’s previous convictions included two for drunk driving on December 6, 2018, and September 5, 2019, seven for no insurance between 2011 and 2021, seven for driving without a licence between 2009 and 2016, and 11 counts of dangerous driving.

His latest offences of driving without a licence, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and having no insurance of were committed on October 17, 2021, at Killard, Blarney.

Gardaí approached a car stopped on side of the road. The car was driven off. He stopped further down the road. The driver was observed climbing from the driver’s seat into the passenger seat where a woman was sitting.

Imposing a three-month jail sentence on Kepple, Judge Alec Gabbett said: “This man shouldn’t be seen on a bicycle, as far as I’m concerned.”

More in this section

Man to be sentenced for 'deception at its best' of Woodies stores in Cork Man to be sentenced for 'deception at its best' of Woodies stores in Cork
Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League - Old Trafford Cork father and son fought each other on street after Manchester United beat Liverpool
Fugitive, 34, wanted for human trafficking and drug offences handed over to Lithuanian police in Dublin Fugitive, 34, wanted for human trafficking and drug offences handed over to Lithuanian police in Dublin
CorkCourtsCrimePlace: Cork
<p>It is understood the injured boarding party members were in a RHIB (Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boat) which had been dispatched from the LÉ William Butler Yeats on Tuesday night to inspect the fishing boat which was off the Co Cork coast. File picture</p>

Five Naval Service crew received medical treatment after getting into difficulties off Cork coast

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

  • 2
  • 10
  • 18
  • 28
  • 42
  • 44
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.215 s