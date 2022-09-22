Gardaí investigating Cherry Orchard car ramming search six premises and seize electronic devices

Gardaí investigating an incident in which a patrol car was rammed by a stolen vehicle in Dublin have carried out searches of six houses in the Ballyfermot area and seized a number of items.

The ramming incident took place at about 7.30pm on Monday, after gardaí were alerted to two vehicles driving erratically in the Cherry Orchard area of Ballyfermot.

When gardaí arrived in the area, one of the vehicles deliberately and repeatedly rammed into a garda patrol car.

Footage of the incident was shared widely on social media.

This morning, a garda spokesperson said six searches had been carried out at domestic residences in the wider Ballyfermot area.

The spokesperson said the searches were focused on "evidential gathering", and that a number of items, including electronic devices, had been seized.

Though the two garda officers in the patrol car at the time of the ramming escaped without significant injuries, they did seek medical attention. They also subsequently reported unfit for duty.

"Both members are receiving support from their colleagues and local garda management and the wider organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24-hour counselling service have been provided if required," the spokesperson said.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris both condemned the incident.

Ms McEntee said the events of Monday evening were "unacceptable and utterly disrespectful to the rule of law and the law-abiding community."

Mr Harris said called the incident "very concerning" and "disgraceful" and said that a full investigation into the matter had been launched.

"Gardaí continue to appeal to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information on this incident to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station," the spokesperson said.

"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."