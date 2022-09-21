Garda accused of giving false information about probe into his brother has case dismissed

The Garda Ombudsman prosecuted a garda for allegedly giving them false information about a disputed conversation in relation to the investigation of his brother for an alleged assault in Shannon in 2019.

Judge Marian O’Leary dismissed the charge against Garda Peter Russell from Shannon, County Clare, after a hearing at Cork District Court.

Judge O’Leary referred to the Ombudsman’s own evidence in prosecution of the case when she dismissed the single charge against Garda Russell. It had been alleged that Garda Russell spoke to Garda Maeve Heelan about the case when he called to her at Ennis garda station.

Garda Heelan was investigating a complaint against two men including Garda Peter Russell’s brother, Shane Russell, in relation to an assault in Shannon town in February 2019. Judge O’Leary said: “Garda Heelan testified that they did not speak about the incident. She told him she could not discuss the case.

“On the basis of what is before the court I am dismissing the case.” Garda Russell was based in Galway at the time of the count which has now been dismissed.

The charge brought against him by the Garda Ombudsman stated that on July 2, 2020, at their office at the Atrium, Blackpool, Cork, “you did provide An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission with information you knew to be false or misleading, namely that you had not spoken to Garda Maeve Heelan about an incident when in fact you had.”

State solicitor, Frank Nyhan, who prosecuted the case, subpoenaed Garda Maeve Heelan from Shannon, County Clare. She testified that she was investigating a charge of assault causing harm in respect of an incident in Shannon town on February 15, 2019.

In the course of her investigation she arrested Shane Russell of Shannon, County Clare. He is a brother of Garda Peter Russell.

“A month prior to the arrest of Shane Russell, a male called to the station, identified himself as Peter Russell, brother of Shane Russell. He was making enquiries about his brother Shane and the assault I was investigating. I informed him that as his brother was over 18 I would not discuss the investigation with him,” Garda Heelan said.

Defence barrister, Kieran Kelly, put it to this witness that Shane Russell pleaded guilty to assault and got the benefit of a dismissal under the Probation of Offenders Act. Garda Heelan said the matter had not yet been finalised in court and that a probation report was being prepared.

Mr Kelly BL did not call witnesses to give evidence in defence. At the close of the prosecution case, Mr Kelly made an application to have the case dismissed on the basis that the accused could not be convicted on the evidence against him.

Graham Beaty of the Garda Ombudsman’s Commission alleged in the course of the case that Garda Peter Russell accessed the garda Pulse information system and provided some information to his brother Shane Russell.

Judge O’Leary said that no such allegation was before the court for consideration and that the only matter before the court was the allegation that he gave false information to the Ombudsman when interviewed. And she dismissed that single charge against Garda Peter Russell.