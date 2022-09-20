Corkman installed surveillance cameras to spy on family during marriage breakdown 

A 69-year-old man spied on his wife and teenage daughters during the break-up of the marriage by installing surveillance cameras in the kitchen and in his wife’s bedroom.

This emerged during an in camera private hearing at Cork District Court, where he pleaded guilty to three breaches of domestic orders.

Inspector Margaret Murrell informed Judge Marian O’Leary of the background to the offences.

The couple are now divorced and the accused is living in another country. His now ex-wife said he had exercised coercive control and spied on the family.

The accused man pleaded guilty to breach of a protection order and later breaching a barring order. The plea of guilty was entered on his behalf through his solicitor Theresa O’Sullivan.

She said he was no longer living in Ireland, would never return and the couple were now divorced.

The parties cannot be identified because of legal restrictions.

Gardaí were called twice to the house in August 2019. On one occasion, the complainant said her husband intimidated her and put her in fear by shouting at her. On another occasion, she reported finding electronic camera equipment in the kitchen, which made her and her children feel intimidated.

Ms O’Sullivan said the defendant had been a stay-at-home parent while his wife worked.

Insp Murrell asked the complainant about the impact of the crimes on her.

“It affected me very significantly and my children when we found out we were being spied on.

“It has made it very difficult to get up and go to work every day,” she said, adding she had to take leave on medical grounds.

Ms O’Sullivan said a breach of the barring order in January 2020 consisted of the defendant leaving presents outside the house for his children.

The complainant said he was not allowed at the property and that her father told him he would meet him to collect presents for the children. She said the defendant disregarded this offer and came to the house in person.

As for the electronic cameras in the kitchen, the complainant said: “I later found one in the bedroom.”

She also said: “There was a history of coercive controlling.”

Judge Marian O’Leary said: “Based on what I heard I am not giving a dismissal under the Probation of Offenders Act.”

For breaches of domestic orders three times she imposed fines of €500 and €400 and took the third charge into consideration.