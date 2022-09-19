Two women and two men arrested as  investigation into 2010 Limerick murder continues

Gardaí in Limerick have arrested four people today as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Lee Slatter, 24, whose body was discovered in the Delmege House estate near Moyross, Limerick on May 31, 2010.
"In the course of an arrest operation today in County Limerick, two women, aged in their 20s and 40s, and a man in his 30s were arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939," said a garda spokesperson.
"A second man aged in his 20s also arrested and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007."
All four are currently being held at garda stations in the Limerick and Clare Garda Divisions.
Mr Slattery, who had been missing for five days, was found buried in a shallow grave in a field near Moyross by members of his family with gunshot wounds.
"The murder of Lee Slattery remains the subject of a live and active investigation," it was added.
Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact them at the incident room in Mayorstone Garda station 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111, or at any garda station.