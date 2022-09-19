Two women and two men arrested as  investigation into 2010 Limerick murder continues

Gardaí in Limerick have arrested four people today as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Lee Slatter, 24, whose body was discovered in the Delmege House estate near Moyross, Limerick on May 31, 2010.

"In the course of an arrest operation today in County Limerick, two women, aged in their 20s and 40s, and a man in his 30s were arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939," said a garda spokesperson.