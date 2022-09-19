Judge strikes out 'unusual prosecution' of Cork garda for careless driving

A District Court judge struck out an "unusual prosecution" of a member of An Garda Síochána for careless driving for an incident where she was responding to an urgent call to assist colleagues.

Judge Alec Gabbett noted the Garda vehicle had full blue lights and siren activated when it was in collision with a car and bus at the junction of Langford Row/Infirmary Road/Old Blackrock Road and Southern Road on November 28, 2021.

Garda Kyra Collins of Anglesea Street Garda Station was driving the Garda vehicle at the time. Inspector Martin Canny said the prosecution was brought on a charge of driving without due care and attention. Garda Collins pleaded guilty to that Road Traffic Act offence.

Judge Gabbett said: “This is an accident in the course of her duty. This is a somewhat unusual prosecution.”

Defence solicitor Dan Murphy agreed and added: “Most unusual.”

Insp Canny said by way of background that Garda Collins was responding to an urgent call from colleagues seeking assistance in dealing with a public order incident where windows were being broken and there was a lot of shouting.

The garda was driving a personnel carrier which was described as a kind of Transit van. Judge Gabbett said this would not be the ideal type of vehicle for an emergency response, as it was bigger than a car and more difficult to stop suddenly.

Insp Canny said as Garda Collins came up to the junction, the lights were amber and changed to red and there was a collision with a bus and a car.

Mr Murphy said: “In that split second the lights changed to red. She had blue lights and siren on and was making this response to an urgent incident to go to the assistance of her colleagues. She was responding, with the best of interests and all the right reasons.”

Judge Gabbett said in effect she was performing a duty similar to an ambulance driver on the occasion. He asked about the consequences of a conviction of this kind for a member of An Garda Síochána.

Mr Murphy said a conviction would be a disadvantage and said: “She has been grounded since the accident.”

Judge Gabbett said this occurred a year ago. “I have to see that this was someone acting in the course of their duty. In all the circumstances, I am going to deal with it by way of a strike out. It is a very severe penalty otherwise.”