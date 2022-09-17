University graduate 'living off-grid' produced claw hammer in threatening incident in Cork park

Judge told accused, who lives in tent: 'The guards are there for your protection — not claw hammers'
Alleged incident occurred in the afternoon when a large number of people were present in Bishop Lucey Park, including children, and they exited the park because of what was happening, court heard. File picture: Denis Minihane

Liam Heylin

A university graduate ‘living off-grid’ has been arrested and charged with producing a claw hammer during a threatening incident at Bishop Lucey Park in Cork City.

Garda Vincent McCarthy arrested Edward Kiely, 29, and charged him with engaging in threatening behaviour and producing a claw hammer capable of causing serious injury during an allegedly threatening incident.

Garda McCarthy alleged the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 14, at Bishop Lucey Park, Cork, and he testified the accused was shouting and in possession of a claw hammer.

When charged with production of the hammer and engaging in threatening behaviour, Edward Kiely made no reply.

Garda McCarthy said the alleged incident occurred in the afternoon when a large number of people were present in the park, including children, and they exited the park because of what was happening.

“He was shouting and had the hammer out,” Garda McCarthy said.

“He was caught red-handed with the hammer in his hand. He was in an agitated state,” he added.

In relation to the defendant’s circumstances, the garda said: “He is not on the books of the homeless charities. He said he was no fixed address, living in a tent and did not disclose any further.” 

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the defendant has no convictions of any kind and has no addictions. Mr Burke said the defendant did not want to disclose the location where he has his tent as he regards it as a safe location and does not want it known where it is.

The solicitor said Edward Kiely had access to showers which he used every morning and had access to a college library which he also used during the day to read. He also gets some work gardening.

Judge Colm Roberts said: “He seems to be managing. He is kind of off-grid but he cannot go around with a claw hammer. The guards are there for your protection — not claw hammers.” 

Mr Burke said of the defendant: “He is an extremely interesting man.” 

Garda McCarthy said the hammer had been confiscated.

Judge Roberts granted him bail to appear in Cork District Court on September 28 on conditions including he would stay away from Bishop Lucey Park.

