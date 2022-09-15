Judge: Indiscriminate violence on streets 'has to stop'

Accused spared jail for throwing punches and roaring at people, but is warned that this is his last chance
The judge was told the accused would lose his job if there was a custodial term.

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 21:00
Liam Helyin

Indiscriminate violence on the street has to stop, a judge said in the case of a man who was seen throwing punches in the direction of people on the street in Cork city.

Garda Eugene Fitzgibbon encountered 22-year-old Alan Raymond, of Aisling Lawn, Ballincollig, Co Cork, on Washington Street, Cork, on April 10 this year.

“He was outside Lavish throwing punches at a number of males. He was roaring at people passing on the street,” Garda Fitzgibbon told Cork District Court.

Raymond failed to turn up in court for this case in July and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

He appeared before Judge Colm Roberts for sentencing for being threatening and being drunk and a danger at Washington Street.

Judge Roberts said: “Punching out and throwing his fists around is not acceptable.

He could have dislocated a person’s jaw. This violence and alcohol have to stop.

"He has had some warnings (from courts) already and he has not taken them. It has to have a consequence.”

The judge said he was considering the imposing of an 11-week sentence with the last nine weeks suspended.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said that while the defendant understood that he was at risk of a custodial term, it could result in him losing his job.

Mr Buttimer said: “That would knock him right back. I am pressing for a non-custodial sentence.”

After listening to the defence submission, the judge said he would suspend all of the 11 weeks, commenting: “I am taking a risk. He really, really better not be before me again. If he is, all of the velvet words will not work.”

The judge said Raymond would need to address his anger issues. “Why is he striking out with his fists? It appears he is angry with everyone, which is a dangerous way to be.”

