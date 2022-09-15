13,000 litres of wine, 69,000 cigarettes and 7kg of cannabis seized

The seizures were made following operations carried out in Dublin and Wexford.
Detector dog Sam assisted in the seizure of €160,000 worth of drugs in Dublin. Pictures: Revenue

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 17:48
Michelle McGlynn

Over the course of the last week, Revenue has seized drugs, wine and cigarettes as a result of operations in Dublin and Wexford.

This morning, Revenue officers were examining parcels labelled as 'toys' at a premises in Dublin.

With the help of detector dog, Sam, they discovered over 7kgs of herbal cannabis and 1kg of butane hash oil.

The drugs have a combined estimated value of over €160,000.

The parcels originated in Canada and were destined for an address in Dublin 12.

Yesterday, as a result of routine profiling at Rosslare Europort, officers seized approximately 13,000 litres of wine.

The smuggled alcohol was found on a French registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

It has an estimated retail value of over €158,000 and represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €84,000.

In a third operation which took place over the course of last Friday and Saturday, Revenue officers seized a large number of cigarettes.

As a result of an intelligence-led operation at Dublin Airport, 69,000 cigarettes were seized.

The illegal cigarettes have a retail value of approximately €44,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €35,000.

The cigarettes, of various brands, were discovered when officers stopped and searched the checked bag of three Romanian nationals who had disembarked a flight from Izmir, Turkey.

Investigations into the three seizures are ongoing.



