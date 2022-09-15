13,000 litres of wine, 69,000 cigarettes and 7kg of cannabis seized

Over the course of the last week, Revenue has seized drugs, wine and cigarettes as a result of operations in Dublin and Wexford.

This morning, Revenue officers were examining parcels labelled as 'toys' at a premises in Dublin.

With the help of detector dog, Sam, they discovered over 7kgs of herbal cannabis and 1kg of butane hash oil.

The drugs have a combined estimated value of over €160,000.

The parcels originated in Canada and were destined for an address in Dublin 12.

Yesterday, as a result of routine profiling at Rosslare Europort, officers seized approximately 13,000 litres of wine.

The smuggled alcohol was found on a French registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

It has an estimated retail value of over €158,000 and represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €84,000.

In a third operation which took place over the course of last Friday and Saturday, Revenue officers seized a large number of cigarettes.

As a result of an intelligence-led operation at Dublin Airport, 69,000 cigarettes were seized.

The illegal cigarettes have a retail value of approximately €44,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €35,000.

The cigarettes, of various brands, were discovered when officers stopped and searched the checked bag of three Romanian nationals who had disembarked a flight from Izmir, Turkey.

Investigations into the three seizures are ongoing.