Cork man denies insulting gardaí after ringing them

Liam Doyle of Greenhills Court, South Douglas Road, was put on trial on the charges of being drunk and a danger, and engaging in insulting or abusive words or behaviour.

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 21:00
Liam Heylin

 A young man who was on his way to a friend’s house for a game of poker at 1am denied insulting a garda, calling him a “baldy, squinty c***". Liam Doyle of Greenhills Court, South Douglas Road, was put on trial on the charges of being drunk and a danger, and engaging in insulting or abusive words or behaviour.

Garda Anne O’Donovan gave evidence in relation to the disputed incident on the road at Greenhills Court, stating that she found him to be unsteady on his feet and engaging in abusive behaviour.

“He was backing back from gardaí present and shouting to another member calling him a 'baldy, squinty c***' and other expletives,” Garda O’Donovan said.

Broken bottles

Frank Buttimer said Doyle was the one who rang the guards about young people who were drinking and breaking bottles outside his mother’s house.

Liam Doyle said: “A gang was outside causing noise, smashing glasses and stuff. The guards pulled up in a van and said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘Nothing. What is it to do with you?’ 

"He said: ‘What is your name?’ 

"And I said: ‘Why?’ 

"I said: ‘I was the one who rang the guards 40 minutes prior.’ 

“They were cornering me into a bush. I took my phone out to record them.” 

Judge Colm Roberts said: “You were initially worried about fellas making noise and breaking bottles outside your parents’ house. Instead of saying to the guards, ‘Thank goodness you are here. Would you like to look at the damage to my parents’ house?', you took an attitude to the guards.” 

As for Garda O’Donovan’s evidence that Doyle called her colleague insulting names, the defendant replied when cross-examined by Sergeant Pat Lyons: “She is lying about it.” 

Poker game

Asked what he was doing out on the road at 1am, the defendant said: “I was going up to my friend’s house to join him for a game of poker.” 

Judge Roberts said: “I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt to convict.” 

Judge Roberts imposed a €300 fine on Doyle, and a one-month suspended sentence on him on the insulting and abusive charge, and took into consideration the charge of being drunk and a danger. 

He had previous convictions for both of these charges in the past.

