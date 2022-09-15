'Remorseful' woman avoids jail for racial abuse of taxi driver in Cork

Her defence solicitor told the court: “She has written a letter of apology.”
Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 02:09
Liam Heylin

A taxi driver was racially abused as a “Paki” and a “black bastard” by a drunken woman who had an issue with the fare being charged.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that the two friends of the accused woman had no issue paying the fare and leaving the area without causing any problem but that 27-year-old Shannon Frayne of Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, engaged in the abusive behaviour.

Sgt Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred after 10pm on June 4 on Bakers Road, Gurranabraher, Cork.

Shannon Frayne and two friends were getting out of a taxi and the defendant had some issue with the taxi driver.

“Her friends were happy to pay the fare. She wasn’t. She called him a Paki and said, ‘You black bastard’,” Sgt Davis said. Judge Colm Roberts remarked: “A racial insult. That is more aggravating.” 

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said: “She has written a letter of apology.” Judge Roberts asked: “Is she doing anything about her temper? 

Her temper will get her into prison.

Mr Collins-Daly said: “She has given up alcohol.” The judge said: “Good idea.” 

The solicitor said the 27-year-old was deeply ashamed and remorseful about her words on the night. Sgt Davis advised her that the nature of the words was a serious aggravating factor. Mr Collins-Daly said the defendant had difficulties with her mental health.

Judge Roberts said, in relation to the fact that the defendant has a baby, that this was a wonderful time of her life that she should be enjoying rather than getting into these sorts of difficulties.

The judge imposed a one-month suspended jail term for her insulting behaviour and took the drunkenness into consideration.

Judge Roberts said: “The racial slur makes it a very serious matter.”

