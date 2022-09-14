Sonya Egan served with book of evidence on charges of making false complaints to Cork gardaí

A book of evidence was served in the case against a 43-year-old woman on 14 charges following a garda investigation into false complaints being made against people in Cork city over a five-year period.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court that the book of evidence had been served in the case against Sonya Egan of The Lawn, Lios Cara, Killeens, County Cork. Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the book was served on him and he had received it on behalf of the accused.