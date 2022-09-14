Cork pensioner off alcohol for 36 years convicted of drug-driving

A pensioner who has not taken a drink for 36 years was convicted of driving with cannabis in his system — after smoking what he believed was a normal cigarette rolled for him by another man outside a chipper.
Defence solicitor Michael Quinlan said of the case against Florence O’Sullivan of 2 Dan Desmond Terrace, Station Road, Carrigaline, Co Cork: “This is an interesting one.
“He is a man who does not take a drink. He has not taken a drink in 36 years. What happened was he had left a chipper and there was a guy outside who rolled him a cigarette and gave it to him outside the chipper.”
Mr Quinlan said it transpired that cannabis was in this cigarette, unknown to the defendant.
Inspector Jason Lynch said the drug-driving incident was detected on June 15, 2021. He was stopped driving at Glounthaune village. He was taken to Midleton garda station and processed for suspected drink-driving. Cannabis was detected in his blood.
Insp Lynch said the accused had multiple road traffic and theft offences previously.
Judge Marian O’Leary convicted and fined him €300 and imposed a one-year disqualification from driving. The judge agreed to postpone the disqualification for six months.
Florence O’Sullivan pleaded guilty to the drug-driving charge.
Mr Quinlan said in the course of mitigation that the accused had no previous convictions for driving under the influence of any intoxicant.