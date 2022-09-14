Man who harassed autism activist has bail terms 'clarified' after online outburst

A man appealing a 10-month jail sentence for harassment of an autism campaigner is to have the terms of his bail "clarified" after an online outburst in which he referred to "lefty trash".

Eamon Deegan, of 43 Springfield Court, Celbridge, Co Kildare, had pleaded guilty in July to harassment of Fiona Pettit O'Leary between June 3 and June 7, 2019, beginning with silent phone calls in the middle of the night before then sending direct messages through the Messenger app.

At the time, Judge James McNulty described what Deegan had said in online posts — including threatening to "experiment" on one of her children — as "vile and vulgar".

At Clonakilty District Court, he sentenced Deegan to 10 months in prison, with the 55-year-old — who the court heard was a former "chronic" cannabis user — lodging an appeal against the severity of the jail term that was handed down.

Bail for the purposes of appeal included a number of conditions, including having no direct or indirect communication with Ms O'Leary or her family, and no online abusive messaging.

However, Mr Deegan was brought before Bandon District Court last Friday after gardaí alleged he had been abusive online.

He was refused bail last Friday and appeared again before the District Court in Skibbereen, where Judge McNulty discussed what had come before the court last week.

The judge read out the screenshot Facebook exchange to which gardaí had referred in court.

He said it was in the context of a woman from Cork City whose child had died by suicide.

In response to a comment by someone else on the platform, Deegan wrote: "Their only child committed suicide. Perhaps someone might like to remind her."

Another person then commented and Deegan then wrote: "I need you to delete my comment above as I am on bail for harassing these lefty trash."

Deegan's solicitor, Conrad Murphy, said it was "a minor breach" and that his client had expressed regret.

But Judge McNulty said Deegan was "hoist on his own petard" by referencing the fact he was on bail and asking for the first comment to be deleted, while "compounding" the issue by then referring to "lefty trash".

The judge said he wondered where Deegan was on the political spectrum, adding: "Political discourse needs to be civilised.

"If it strays beyond the boundaries of civilised discourse and becomes abusive or harassment then it needs to be restrained and, if necessary, punished."

The judge said he would clarify the issue of bail conditions for Deegan, pending his upcoming appeal, which is expected to take place next month.

Deegan was expected in Skibbereen court but it later emerged he could not attend as he was isolating. The case has been adjourned to Bandon District Court later this week.

In July, Deegan had pleaded guilty to harassment, including direct messages to Ms O'Leary. In one he said: "I want to experiment on your child, I am a Mensa level polymath."