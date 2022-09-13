Numerous anti-social behaviour reports at Dublin flat where man's body found 

A flat in which the body of a man was discovered in central Dublin had been the subject of numerous reports of anti-social behaviour incidents in recent months.

The man was found dead having suffered serious head injuries at the flat in Kevin Barry House, about a five-minute walk from O’Connell Street, in the north inner city just after 6pm on Monday. It’s believed he had been dead for a number of days. Gardaí have now launched a murder investigation.

A number of other people were present in the flat at the time the discovery was made by gardaí. One local source said that residents of the complex are “deeply saddened by what has happened”.

“They’ve had a very hard time with that flat in particular,” they said.

“The tenant has been contacted by the council on foot of the reports of anti-social behaviour and what has been going on in the flat itself, but they failed to get the tenant to respond,” they said.

Drink and drugs allegations

The reported problems included incidences of large groups of people gathering in and around the flat, which was being managed by a homeless charity, with allegations of drink and drug-taking taking place at the premises.

“There were a number of issues that had occurred because of what has been going on over the last few months in that flat. Now unfortunately a life has been taken, though we don’t yet know the full details,” the source said.

Gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the man’s body, which remains at the scene pending a technical examination.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time,” a spokesperson said.