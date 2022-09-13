Woman arrested after man discovered with 'apparent stab wounds' in Dublin

A woman in her 20s has been arrested after a man in his 20s was discovered with "apparent stab wounds" outside an apartment complex in Dublin.
Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on Leeson Street Lower after receiving a report of an alleged assault just before 5am.
On arrival, they discovered the injured man on the street and after getting treatment at the scene, he was removed by ambulance to St James Hospital where he is at present.
His condition is not considered to be life-threatening.
The busy Dublin city street is closed off to allow for a forensic and technical examination to take place.
A Gardaí spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.