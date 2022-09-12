Limerick native gets 13 years in UK for 'brutal' rape of partner

Police said Ian Hogan, 30, known as Ian Flannery, subjected a woman to a 'prolonged savage attack' in his home in Coventry last year
Ian Hogan was found guilty in May this year of rape, three counts of assault, sexual assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and false imprisonment.

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 12:51
Sean Murray

A Limerick-born man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in England for offences including rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment and three counts of assault.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said Ian Hogan, known as Ian Flannery, subjected a woman to a “prolonged savage attack” in his home in Coventry last year.

The 30-year-old had been in a relationship with the woman when they argued in February 2021.

As she tried to leave, Hogan launched a “brutal attack” by punching her and pulling her around the floor by her hair, police said.

West Midlands Police said he prevented her from leaving and told her she could sleep in the bedroom.

“However, he followed he and began a sustained and threatening sexual assault,” police said. 

“He then took her phone and car keys, but eventually let her go the following morning.

“After finding the courage to report the attack to police, the woman, in her 30s, also disclosed that Hogan had assaulted her on two occasions in the previous five months.” 

Hogan was arrested on March 1, 2021, and remanded in custody after being charged with a string of offences which he denied.

At a trial at Warwick Crown Court, he was found guilty in May this year of rape, three counts of assault, sexual assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and false imprisonment.

During his sentencing last week, he was also given a restraining order until 2077.

Investigating officer DC Paul Ballard, from the Public Protection Unit, said: “I do not underestimate the trauma this woman went through during her ordeals and throughout the justice process. I can only commend her bravery in seeing it through to put Hogan behind bars.

“I hope this also sends a message to anyone else suffering domestic abuse that we are here to help and we work with a range of other agencies who can offer on-going support.”

