Man charged with murder of three of his siblings further remanded in custody

Andy Cash, from Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght, faced his second hearing as the funerals of his sister Lisa, 18, and eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, took place
Man charged with murder of three of his siblings further remanded in custody

Andy Cash was charged with the murder of his two sisters and brother in Tallaght.

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 12:41
Tom Tuite

A 24-year-old man charged with the murder of his two sisters and brother in Tallaght last weekend has been further remanded in custody.

Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after they were attacked and stabbed at their family home in Rossfield Avenue, in the Brookfield area, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí from Tallaght Garda Station, supported by armed detectives and members of an armed support unit, responded. During a stand-off, officers used non-lethal devices to effect an arrest.

On Monday evening, gardaí charged Andy Cash, also from Rossfield Avenue, with the three murders, and he was remanded in custody by a late special sitting of the district court.

An order was made for him to have a psychological assessment in prison.

As mourners attended the funeral mass of the three victims at St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield on Friday morning, Mr Cash faced his second hearing.

He appeared before Judge Cephas Powers at Cloverhill District Court via video link from the Midlands Prison.

He did not comment when asked to confirm his name.

Judge Power noted a Garda application to remand the accused in prison further.

Counsel for the defence indicated there was consent.

Judge Power held him in continuing custody to appear again on October 6 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

During his previous hearing, Garda Rob Whitty gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said he charged the accused with three counts of murder.

"His reply to the charge after caution was "no comment" to each charge, and he was handed a true copy of each charge sheet," Garda Whitty had said.

The district court cannot grant bail in a murder case which requires a High Court application.

Read More

Man charged with murder of three of his siblings in Tallaght

More in this section

Young Corkman avoids prison after threatening to rape and murder garda and their family Young Corkman avoids prison after threatening to rape and murder garda and their family
Judge: 'Cork's Washington Street is like Beirut at times' Judge: 'Cork's Washington Street is like Beirut at times'
American Embassy has 'no details' on man who claimed to stay there as CIA operative American Embassy has 'no details' on man who claimed to stay there as CIA operative
Place: TallaghtPerson: Andy Cash
<p>Accused was banned from driving for 15 years. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Cork man caught after appearing in Instagram video posing on stolen motorbike

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

  • 8
  • 11
  • 16
  • 24
  • 35
  • 40
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices