Conor McGregor faces extra charge in dangerous driving case

McGregor is to appear again on November 24, when he will be expected to enter a plea.
Conor McGregor faces extra charge in dangerous driving case

Conor McGregor, who arrived in a black Mercedes, was charged at 10.22am at the courthouse with one additional offence of careless driving at the N4/M50 road. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 12:07
Tom Tuite

An extra motoring charge has been brought against UFC star Conor McGregor in his dangerous driving prosecution in Dublin.

Gardai pulled over the mixed martial artist driving a high-performance Bentley Continental GT on March 22 in west Dublin.

He was arrested and initially charged with two counts of dangerous driving in the 2019-reg car at the N4/M50 interchange in Palmerstown and the Lucan Road, being uninsured, having no licence, and failing to produce his documents within 10 days.

The fighter returned to Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). There had been brief hearings in April and June when the court heard further charges were under consideration.

McGregor, who arrived in a black Mercedes, was charged at 10.22am at the courthouse with one additional offence of careless driving at the N4/M50 road. He waited in the public gallery until his case was called when he moved over to the defendant’s bench.

In evidence, Garda Denis Lordon told Judge David McHugh that “in reply to charge after caution, the accused made no reply, and he was handed a true copy of the charge sheet”. He also said the DPP directed “summary disposal” of the case at district court level.

Defence barrister, David Staunton, said the new charge “arises out of the same incident,” and he wanted to review the CCTV evidence. He asked for an adjournment, adding that on the next date, the defence “can indicate how we propose to deal with the matter”.

Judge McHugh granted an order for disclosure of any outstanding evidence to McGregor’s lawyers. He told him to appear again on November 24, when he will be expected to enter a plea.

Dubliner McGregor, who now lives at Ladycastle, Straffan, Co. Kildare, did not address the court. On conviction, dangerous driving carries a maximum fine of up to €5,000 and six months imprisonment. Careless driving carries a maximum €5,000 fine.

Read More

Conor McGregor facing possible ‘further charges’ in dangerous driving case

More in this section

FRANCE-DEMO-DRUG-CANNABIS Man speeding at 140kph was under the influence of cannabis
Threat to 'get' woman after row between tenants on Cork city street Threat to 'get' woman after row between tenants on Cork city street
Man admits threatening garda twice with 'I will bite your face off' outside Cork bar Man admits threatening garda twice with 'I will bite your face off' outside Cork bar
#CourtsPlace: DublinPerson: Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor faces extra charge in dangerous driving case

Corkman cleared of threatening three girls and firearm charge

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

  • 8
  • 11
  • 16
  • 24
  • 35
  • 40
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices