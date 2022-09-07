Threat to 'get' woman after row between tenants on Cork city street

A row erupted between tenants sharing a house when they met in Cork city centre and it resulted in one man being convicted for threats he made to a woman that he would "get her".

Mountain-bike gardaí had to intervene when they saw a 46-year-old man in Cork city centre acting in an aggressive manner towards two women.

Jason Flynn, of 15 Lower Grattan Hill, Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of engaging in threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour on the night of September 21, 2021.

Inspector James Hallahan said it happened after 10.30pm on Grand Parade, Cork, when the accused was seen by the gardaí on mountain-bike patrol, acting aggressively.

“He was directed to leave the area. But he threatened one of the females that she had better watch herself — that he would get her,” Insp Hallahan said.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked if the parties were known to each other. Defence barrister, Emmet Boyle, said they did know each other as they were tenants in the same house and there was a dispute between them about keys to the house.

No violence

Mr Boyle BL said: "This was an argument over something trivial. It was unseemly and unparliamentary but it was not violent.

“He has been out of trouble. One of the reasons he is remaining to be of good behaviour is that he went out to the Sisters of Charity in Blarney for 11 weeks. He was abstemious during that period and abstemious since.

“He has been on the dry since March this year. That is a considerable period for him. He is very grateful to the Sisters of Charity for assisting him.”

Judge O’Leary said that in all the circumstances she would impose a €300 fine on the defendant for engaging in threatening behaviour.