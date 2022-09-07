Corkman cleared of threatening three girls and firearm charge

A 59-year-old man has been cleared of all charges arising out of the alleged discharge of a firearm when youths were present in a field in Watergrasshill.

Judge Marian O’Leary heard the evidence in the case against Gerard O’Reilly of Mitchellsfort, Watergrasshill, County Cork, at Cork District Court.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to charges of discharging a firearm in the Watergrasshill area at 6pm on April 5, 2021, and making a threat to three girls.

Judge O’Leary dismissed the charges against the defendant who was represented by defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan.

Mr Cuddigan submitted that evidence from the key witnesses in the case was contradictory and could not be relied upon. In relation to the discharge of a firearm, the solicitor said the range from a shotgun was approximately three times shorter than the distance between the defendant and the young people in the field at the time of the disputed incident and he argued that there could not have been any danger to anyone.

When the matter first came before Cork District Court, Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the allegations in the prosecution case.

“It is alleged that at around 6pm on April 5 (2021) three youths were present in a field in the Watergrasshill area walking towards a gate. They could see a male in the field.

“All three could see that Mr O’Reilly had a shotgun and he discharged a shot in the air. He then pointed the shotgun at them and said, ‘I’ll kill ye stone dead.’ “They all felt scared and that their lives were in danger,” Sgt Kelleher said.

The first charge – on which the defendant has been found not guilty - stated that at Mitchellsfort, Watergrasshill, he discharged a firearm being reckless as to whether any person was injured or not, contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Secondly, he was found not guilty of making a threat to three girls that he would kill them or cause them serious harm.