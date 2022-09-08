Gardaí object to bail for man accused of having €255,000 of cannabis

Gardaí object to bail for man accused of having €255,000 of cannabis

Vincent O’Brien was charged in 2014 with being in possession of the drugs and having them for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

 Gardaí seized €255,000 worth of cannabis at Vicarstown in County Cork in 2014 and now they have objected to bail for the man facing charges in the case, claiming that he “absconded for eight years". 

Detective Garda Eoin O’Toole objected to bail being granted to Vincent O’Brien who now lives at 16 Assumpta Park, Newcastle West, County Limerick, at Cork District Court.

One of the grounds for the objection to bail was the seriousness of the alleged offences. Another basis for the objection was the allegation that the accused absconded in 2014 and only returned to the country recently.

Vincent O’Brien was charged in 2014 with being in possession of the drugs and having them for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Evidence

Det. Garda O’Toole said it was alleged that 42.5 kilos of cannabis with a potential street value of €255,000 were seized in Kilclough, Vicarstown, County Cork, on April 1, 2014. It was alleged that the accused was caught red-handed in possession of the drugs in the course of removing them from the scene.

After being charged it is alleged that he absconded in June 2014 and only came back in June of this year when gardaí stopped him at Rosslare Port. Det Garda O’Toole said the accused did not present himself to gardaí.

The defendant was charged with a third count on Wednesday, namely having the cannabis on April 1, 2014 for the purpose of sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000. This charge can carry a minimum ten-year sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said the accused was before the court in June of this year and was released on bail and he had complied with his bail conditions for over two months since. He said the prosecution was now seeking to object to bail on precisely the same allegations. He submitted that he should be granted the same bail on the fresh charge.

Judge Colm Roberts agreed and remanded the 44-year-old accused on bail until October 19 to allow time for the preparation and service of a book of evidence.

More in this section

FRANCE-DEMO-DRUG-CANNABIS Man speeding at 140kph was under the influence of cannabis
Threat to 'get' woman after row between tenants on Cork city street Threat to 'get' woman after row between tenants on Cork city street
Man admits threatening garda twice with 'I will bite your face off' outside Cork bar Man admits threatening garda twice with 'I will bite your face off' outside Cork bar
#CourtsCrimeDrugsGardaiPlace: CorkPlace: Cork District Court
<p>The defendant pleaded not guilty to charges of discharging a firearm in the Watergrasshill area at 6pm on April 5, 2021, and making a threat to three girls. File picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Corkman cleared of threatening three girls and firearm charge

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

  • 8
  • 11
  • 16
  • 24
  • 35
  • 40
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices