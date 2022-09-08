Gardaí object to bail for man accused of having €255,000 of cannabis

Gardaí seized €255,000 worth of cannabis at Vicarstown in County Cork in 2014 and now they have objected to bail for the man facing charges in the case, claiming that he “absconded for eight years".

Detective Garda Eoin O’Toole objected to bail being granted to Vincent O’Brien who now lives at 16 Assumpta Park, Newcastle West, County Limerick, at Cork District Court.

One of the grounds for the objection to bail was the seriousness of the alleged offences. Another basis for the objection was the allegation that the accused absconded in 2014 and only returned to the country recently.

Vincent O’Brien was charged in 2014 with being in possession of the drugs and having them for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Evidence

Det. Garda O’Toole said it was alleged that 42.5 kilos of cannabis with a potential street value of €255,000 were seized in Kilclough, Vicarstown, County Cork, on April 1, 2014. It was alleged that the accused was caught red-handed in possession of the drugs in the course of removing them from the scene.

After being charged it is alleged that he absconded in June 2014 and only came back in June of this year when gardaí stopped him at Rosslare Port. Det Garda O’Toole said the accused did not present himself to gardaí.

The defendant was charged with a third count on Wednesday, namely having the cannabis on April 1, 2014 for the purpose of sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000. This charge can carry a minimum ten-year sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said the accused was before the court in June of this year and was released on bail and he had complied with his bail conditions for over two months since. He said the prosecution was now seeking to object to bail on precisely the same allegations. He submitted that he should be granted the same bail on the fresh charge.

Judge Colm Roberts agreed and remanded the 44-year-old accused on bail until October 19 to allow time for the preparation and service of a book of evidence.