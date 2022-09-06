Three men arrested in connection with Dylan McCarthy assault

Three men arrested in connection with Dylan McCarthy assault

Dylan McCarthy was known as a 'quiet, well-liked man' in his hometown of Kilmallock.

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 19:32
Rebecca Laffan, EIMER MCCAULEY AND SEAN MURRAY

Three men in their early twenties have been arrested today as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident of serious assault which saw a Limerick man lose his life in Kildare last month.

Kilmallock man, Dylan McCarthy, 29, suffered fatal injuries in the attack while attending a family gathering celebrating the birth of Mr McCarthy's nephew and godson in a pub in Monasterevin, Co Kildare on August 21.

A garda spokesperson confirmed today that the arrested men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at multiple Garda Stations in Kildare.

Up to 30 people are thought to have been in The Bellyard Bar when the incident happened. 

Mr McCarthy is thought to have suffered blows to the head in an attack in which his father, 51-year-old Eamonn, also suffered injuries. 

