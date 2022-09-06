Cork teenager accused of driving stolen van in city remanded in custody

Accused is charged with taking a van without the consent of the owner at Anderson’s Quay on September 2
Cork teenager accused of driving stolen van in city remanded in custody

Cian O’Leary of O’Flynn House, Church Hill, Main Street, Carrigaline, Co Cork, first appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Saturday — when bail was refused. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 19:30
Liam Heylin

An 18-year-old accused of driving a stolen van at Anderson’s Quay in Cork last Friday afternoon was remanded in custody for a fortnight.

Sergeant John Kelleher said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case. Judge Colm Roberts remanded the defendant in custody until September 20.

Cian O’Leary of O’Flynn House, Church Hill, Main Street, Carrigaline, Co Cork, first appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Saturday — when bail was refused — and again on Tuesday, September 6, by video link from prison.

He is charged with taking a van without the consent of the owner at Anderson’s Quay on September 2.

More in this section

Hands Holding onto Prison Bars Corkman who swallowed drugs in front of gardaí gets 14 months in prison
Benjamin Mendy court case Woman returned to Benjamin Mendy’s mansion after alleged rape, court hears
Coronavirus Woman armed with screwdriver near Leinster House made 'threats to harm' Leo Varadkar
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>Dylan McCarthy was known as a 'quiet, well-liked man' in his hometown of Kilmallock.</p>

Three men arrested in connection with Dylan McCarthy assault

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 3, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 16
  • 36
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices