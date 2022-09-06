Cork teenager accused of driving stolen van in city remanded in custody

An 18-year-old accused of driving a stolen van at Anderson’s Quay in Cork last Friday afternoon was remanded in custody for a fortnight.
Sergeant John Kelleher said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case. Judge Colm Roberts remanded the defendant in custody until September 20.
Cian O’Leary of O’Flynn House, Church Hill, Main Street, Carrigaline, Co Cork, first appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Saturday — when bail was refused — and again on Tuesday, September 6, by video link from prison.
He is charged with taking a van without the consent of the owner at Anderson’s Quay on September 2.