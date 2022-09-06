Lawyer charged with causing motorcyclist's death in Kilkenny remanded on continuing bail

A Canada-based lawyer charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a motorcyclist and father-of-three during a charity run has been remanded on continuing bail.

James Hardy, 35, of 172 Wright Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, is charged with causing the death of Ollie Heslin, 42, of Castleroe, Maganey, Co. Kildare, on June 4 last.

A car driven by Mr Hardy allegedly collided with Mr Heslin during a charity event about 4.50pm that day at Blanchfield Park, in Clifden, Co. Kilkenny.

Judge Geraldine Carthy at Kilkenny District Court was informed by Gerald Meaney, State solicitor for the county that he was still “waiting for the file to be completed” and “that a number of people in connection with the case” have yet “to be spoken to”.

Mr Meaney added that the defendant lives in Canada and that it was agreed at the last court sitting that he would attend the court again once the garda and court file was ready to be served.

Judge Carthy adjourned the case until November 1 this year. In the hours following the accident, Mr Hardy was remanded in custody with consent to bail which was opposed by gardaí.

The court imposed bail conditions of the production a €50,000 bond by the defendant, a €35,000 cash lodgment and a further independent surety of €50,000 which were subsequently met.

The accused also has to provide a phone number to the court and gardaí, be contactable at all times and to reside at his address in Canada but inform the court and gardaí if he changes his address. Mr Hardy was also ordered not to make any contact with any members of Mr Heslin’s family.

Outline of events

The court previously heard that Mr Hardy, a UK citizen, told gardaí following the fatal collision that he was not tired, drunk or on his phone when the collision occurred.

He was on a holiday of a lifetime with his girlfriend and her 94-year-old grandmother, whose lifelong ambition was to visit Ireland having lived all her life in America. They visited Cork, Dublin, Galway and Kilkenny following a wedding in the UK where his parents and brother live.

His girlfriend and her grandmother were passengers in the car when the collision occurred. Mr Hardy told the court what happened was tragic and he extended his condolences to the dead man’s family.

Garda Joseph Reville said he had made a cursory inspection of Mr Hardy’s phone, which he had surrendered to gardaí, and Mr Hardy had not been using it at the time of the accident while a roadside breath test had shown he was not intoxicated.

The court was informed that Mr Hardy was travelling from Kilkenny to Paulstown when the collision occurred. There was a stationary car on the road waiting to turn right. Coming towards them, on the other side of the road, was a cavalcade of motorcycles taking part in a charity event.

Garda Reville said Mr Hardy was driving a black Skoda Fabia on the R712 when it was in collision with a Kawasaki motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle sustained “catastrophic injuries” and died at the scene.

He said he had collected numerous witness statements, and the case would include a forensic scene examination report, allegations of excess speed and overtaking on the incorrect side of the road. Mr Heslin, a manager with security firm Netwatch, was cremated following his Funeral Mass.