Corkman accused of burglary to await DPP's jurisdiction decision in custody

The Director of Public Prosecutions has yet to decide on jurisdiction for a case where it is alleged that an alarm was set off in the burglary of a house during the summer holidays.

It was alleged that the householders were away on holidays and a man was seen running from the house and jumping a fence at the end of the garden. That was the allegation made in the case against 56-year-old David Cronin related to an alleged burglary in Tivoli, Cork, on the morning of Saturday, July 16.