Corkman accused of burglary to await DPP's jurisdiction decision in custody

He is accused of stealing a lady’s gold watch, five American gold coins and a man’s watch
Corkman accused of burglary to await DPP's jurisdiction decision in custody

At Cork District Court, Sergeant Pat Lyons said directions were not yet available from the DPP. File picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 02:13
Liam Heylin

The Director of Public Prosecutions has yet to decide on jurisdiction for a case where it is alleged that an alarm was set off in the burglary of a house during the summer holidays.

It was alleged that the householders were away on holidays and a man was seen running from the house and jumping a fence at the end of the garden. That was the allegation made in the case against 56-year-old David Cronin related to an alleged burglary in Tivoli, Cork, on the morning of Saturday, July 16.

Now at Cork District Court, Sergeant Pat Lyons said directions were not yet available from the DPP. Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said there was no objection to the State application to remand the accused in custody until September 19.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan said previously: “On July 16 at 10 a.m. the house alarm was activated at a house in Tivoli, Cork. The homeowner was away on holidays at the time and a neighbour called to the house to inspect it.

“The neighbour turned off the alarm and turned around to see a man coming down the stairs carrying a pillow and a small bag. The man got to the bottom of the stairs and ran past her into the living room and out the back door.

“She saw him run down to the end of the garden where he jumped the fence into the rear of the Circle K station in Tivoli. A pillow was later found at the end of the garden behind the Circle K station.” 

56-year-old David Cronin of Deerpark House, Friars Walk, Cork, was charged with three counts. Firstly, he is accused of entering the house as a trespasser and committed a theft on July 16. He is also charged with trespassing on the curtilage of Circle K and finally at Mayfield garda station on Sunday, July 17, being in possession of stolen property – a lady’s gold watch, five American gold coins and a man’s watch.

Read More

Burglary accused was seen running out of house and jumping fence, Cork court told

More in this section

DIARMUID ROSSA PHELAN Barrister accused of murder allowed 'two short holidays' in variation of his bail terms
Man who screamed 'shut the f*** up' at Cork judge put in the cells for a night Man who screamed 'shut the f*** up' at Cork judge put in the cells for a night
Garda stock Abuse of gardaí 'a serious societal issue' as it undermines their standing in public — judge
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>Andy Cash was charged with the murder of his two sisters and brother in Tallaght.</p>

Man charged with murder of three of his siblings in Tallaght

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 3, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 16
  • 36
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices