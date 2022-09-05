Teacher Enoch Burke arrested over failure to comply with school ban

A teacher who objects to addressing a student with the pronoun "they" has been arrested by the gardaí and brought before the High Court to answer claims he has failed to comply with a temporary injunction preventing him from attending or teaching at the secondary school where he is employed.

Last week, the High Court granted Wilson's Hospital School an order directing gardaí to detain teacher Enoch Burke and bring him before the court to answer his alleged contempt.

On Monday, Mr Burke informed Mr Justice Michael Quinn that he wished to address the court on the application that could see him committed to Mountjoy Prison.

Mr Burke, who is not legally represented, has indicated he is opposing the school's application, and is expected to fully outline his position later on Monday afternoon after the court resumes after the lunch time recess.

The case has not been aired as Mr Justice Quinn has had to deal with other matters listed before the court.

The order for Mr Burke's attachment was made last Friday after the court was told that he was in breach of both the terms of his paid suspension and the temporary injunction Mr Burke had been present on the school's campus "sitting in an empty classroom".

Mr Burke was arrested on Monday morning by gardaí before being brought to the Four Courts in Dublin.

The board, represented by Rosemary Mallon Bl, instructed by Ian O'Herlihy of Mason Hayes and Curran solicitors, claims that despite being served with and being made aware of the making of interim injunction Mr Burke had continued to attend at the school.

On Monday, counsel said the school did not know if Mr Burke intended to comply with the order from now on.

Counsel added the school was seeking the committal order against Mr Burke as a coercive measure, and not a punitive one.

It does not wish to see him jailed but wants him to comply with the terms of the temporary injunction.

The school claims his refusal to comply with the injunction may be disruptive to the school's students at the beginning of the new academic year.

Previous evidence

Previously, the court heard Mr Burke was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a disciplinary process commenced by the school, where he has been employed for several years.

That process commenced after Mr Burke, who does not agree with transgenderism, allegedly publicly voiced his alleged opposition to a request by the school's principal to address a student, who wishes to transition, by a different name and by using the pronoun "they" rather than he or she.

Last Tuesday, the school's board of management secured a temporary, ex-parte, High Court order against Mr Burke, preventing him from attending or teaching any classes at the school.

The order was obtained because the board claims Mr Burke was not abiding by the terms of his suspension, which, it is alleged, he believes is unlawful, by attending at the school.

The court also heard a substitute teacher has been hired to teach his classes while he remains suspended.

The temporary injunction is to remain in place until the matter returns before the High Court next week.

The school, which is located in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, claims Mr Burke, originally from Co Mayo, has not been sanctioned and no finding has been made against him by the school.

The school claims that despite its decision to suspend him, made at what counsel said was "a difficult meeting" he attended with his sister Ammi earlier this month, he has continued to attend at the school's campus.