Cork man 'should be worried' after drunken incident while on suspended sentence

A young man worried about his fate after getting into trouble while he has a suspended sentence hanging over him was told by the judge that he should be worried.

A drunken incident during the summer has put the young man at risk of having a two-month suspended prison sentence activated.

Craig O’Sullivan’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the his client was worried about the case even though it only related to a charge of being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Mr Buttimer said: “He was conscious of the fact that he committed this in the context of a suspended sentence and this was causing him worry.”

Judge Colm Roberts said at Cork District Court: “It should cause him worry.”

The judge said the point of a suspended sentence was that the sentenced person was required to stay out of trouble for the period of the suspension.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the suspended sentence was for a period of two months in respect of a conviction for previously engaging in threatening behaviour.

The matter that has now come before the court arose out of the drunken incident on August 22.

Sgt Kelleher said it occurred at Curraheen Road where the accused was lying across the footpath.

“When gardaí got him to stand up his speech was slurred and there was a smell of intoxicating liquor.

“He has 19 previous convictions. He has 11 for Section 4 previously,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act refers to being intoxicated to the extent of being a danger to oneself or to others.

Judge Roberts said he would dispose of the case by way of a €150 fine.

However, he will consider the possibility of activating the suspended jail term for the earlier offence next week.

Mr Buttimer said the young man was about to get into residential alcohol treatment but that this had been delayed until later this month.

Craig O’Sullivan, 27, of 24 Curraheen Drive, Cork, pleaded guilty to the drunkenness charge prosecuted by Garda Liam Slattery.