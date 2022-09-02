Cork roadie avoids drug-use for two years despite 'lifestyle not conducive to abstinence'

A man who got a job as a roadie after getting clear of cannabis was working in an area with “definite lifestyles not conducive to abstinence,” a sentencing judge said.

Nigel Walsh, aged 35, had 28 convictions for having the drug for his own use and one for having it for the purpose of sale or supply. He came before Cork District Court where he pleaded guilty to two more charges of having cannabis for his own use.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said the two charges before the court related to drug possession more than two years ago. He said that the accused had misguidedly been using cannabis for medicinal purposes but had given it up completely since.

Mr Kelleher said the accused was much healthier now and had been working as a roadie during the summer with concerts going on in Cork.

That was when Judge Colm Roberts made his comment about the hazards of giving up cannabis and working as a roadie.

Sentencing

Judge Roberts said: “He should be having a custodial sentence because of his prior convictions but these are very small amounts and there was no dealing involved.

"They are some time ago and he has done his best to be abstinent and trying to be a productive member of society. It brings it from a custodial to a non-custodial category.”

The judge imposed a six-month suspended sentence on the first count and a suspended seven-month sentence for the second count. The sentences were suspended on condition that the accused would have no further offences for the next two years.

“This will give you impetus to continue on. If you don’t, this will send you back to prison,” Judge Roberts said.

Nigel Walsh of 11 The Gardens, Owenabue, Carrigaline, pleaded guilty to having cannabis at Main Street, Carrigaline, on July 19, 2020, and Point Road, Crosshaven, on May 28, 2020.