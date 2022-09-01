Judge tells Corkman he prefers encouraging 'happy drunks' instead of threatening ones

A District Judge dealing with a drunken man who threatened a guard by saying “I will f*** you up” has said he would rather encourage “happy drunks” than ones who were threatening after drink.

28-year-old Alan McCarthy of 50 Glencurrig, South Douglas Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on May 6. Sgt Kellher said: “Garda Niall Moriarty attended a call in relation to an intoxicated male asleep on the number 207 bus on St. Patrick’s Street, Cork.

“Garda Moriarty arrived at the scene and woke the male. Garda Moriarty observed the male to be highly intoxicated, there was a strong smell of alcohol from him and his speech was very slurred.

“He became aggressive to Garda Moriarty shouting 'f*** off' and also shouted, ‘I will f*** you up.’” Judge Colm Roberts said that was more than abuse, it was threatening.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said it was drink talk more than anything else. Judge Roberts said drink talk could have someone saying, “I love you or I want to be your friend” or things like that but not making threats.

Mr Burke said, that was maybe what a happy drunk would say.

Judge Roberts said: “They are the ones I am going to encourage rather than the others.

If you are going to get aggressive and make threats after drink then we have got problems.

The judge imposed a total sentence of 10 weeks' imprisonment backdated to the end of July when the accused pleaded guilty to the charges. He also pleaded guilty to other offences.

He admitted being drunk and a source of danger on April 16 at Glencurrig, South Douglas Road and being in possession of €20 of cannabis for his own use. The following day he committed the same offence at Glencurrig where he was drinking from a bottle of wine in the garden of a house. And he was drunk and a source of danger at St. Patrick’s Street on April 23.