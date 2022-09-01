19-year-old charged with sexual assault of minor

Accused ordered to have no contact with alleged injured party while on bail
Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 13:50
Noel Baker

A man has been charged with the sexual assault of a minor and has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged injured party while a book of evidence is prepared.

The man, now 19 and who was a minor at the time of the alleged offence, appeared before Bandon District Court on Thursday.

He was charged with one count of sexual assault between specified dates.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was provided to Judge James McNulty by Detective Garda Evelyn Brosnan of the Protective Services Unit (PSU) in Dunmanway.

She told the judge that when the charge was put to the man he had made no reply.

Sergeant Paul Kelly said he was seeking an adjournment for the preparation of a book of evidence, and that the Director of Public Prosecutions had instructed the man be sent forward for trial, or on a signed plea, should that arise.

The matter will next come before the court on October 6 next.

Gardaí said they had no objections to the man's release on bail but specified one condition be that he have no contact with the alleged injured party or any member of the family.

Judge McNulty heard the man was earning minimum wage and granted him legal aid.

