Customs officers seize €5.5m worth of illegal cigarettes and rolling tobacco at Dublin Port

Customs officials have seized €5.5m worth of illegal cigarettes and rolling tobacco at Dublin Port.

Revenue officers uncovered and seized 4.5m cigarettes and more than three tonnes of rolling tobacco as part of routine operations at the port earlier this afternoon.

Together, they had an estimated retail value of €5.5m, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of approximately €4.3m.

The cigarettes, branded 'Kingdom' and the tobacco, branded 'The Turner', had been concealed in over 30 pallets manifested as ‘groupage’ which arrived in Dublin Port from the Netherlands.

The consignments were destined for an address in Co Meath.

A Revenue spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.