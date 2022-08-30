Customs officers seize €5.5m worth of illegal cigarettes and rolling tobacco at Dublin Port

A Revenue spokesperson said investigations are ongoing
Customs officers seize €5.5m worth of illegal cigarettes and rolling tobacco at Dublin Port

The tobacco and cigarettes seized by officials. Picture: Revenue

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 18:53
Steven Heaney

Customs officials have seized €5.5m worth of illegal cigarettes and rolling tobacco at Dublin Port. 

Revenue officers uncovered and seized 4.5m cigarettes and more than three tonnes of rolling tobacco as part of routine operations at the port earlier this afternoon.

Together, they had an estimated retail value of €5.5m, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of approximately €4.3m.

The cigarettes, branded 'Kingdom' and the tobacco, branded 'The Turner', had been concealed in over 30 pallets manifested as ‘groupage’ which arrived in Dublin Port from the Netherlands. 

The consignments were destined for an address in Co Meath.

A Revenue spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Ulster Dillon funeral Inquest into death of Loyalist Volunteer Force victim set to begin next year
Brothers believed to be behind car-buying scam targeting BMWs and Audis  Brothers believed to be behind car-buying scam targeting BMWs and Audis 
Gardaí seeking to locate car in connection with Cavan hit-and-run Gardaí seeking to locate car in connection with Cavan hit-and-run
Organisation: Revnue
<p>The teacher, Enoch Burke, says that a belief system is being forced on students. File picture</p>

School secures temporary suspension of teacher who won't address student as 'they'

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 27, 2022

  • 4
  • 15
  • 22
  • 25
  • 35
  • 43
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices