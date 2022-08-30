Brothers believed to be behind car-buying scam targeting BMWs and Audis 

Gardaí are hunting a two-man gang who have conned car owners out of hundreds of thousands of euro worth of vehicles using an elaborate bogus bank draft scam.

The gang, understood to be two brothers from West Dublin, contact owners who advertise their cars for sale on sites such as DoneDeal.

The conmen never contact the owners by phone — just by Messenger.

They target car-owners in the border regions, saying they can only meet prospective sellers in the North.

Once a deal is agreed, the conmen produces a picture of a bogus bank draft and promise to lodge the funds into the car-seller's account in one to two working days.

However, a number of sellers have been duped after the cash never arrived in their accounts.

Attempts to reconnect with the buyers online or by Messenger also failed.

One owner from Donegal agreed to sell his BMW coupe for €19,000 to a man whom he arranged to meet in Belfast.

The victim trusted the buyer, who showed him a picture of a bank draft for the agreed price of €19,000, saying he had lodged it into the seller's account but it simply had not landed yet.

The owner of the BMW has still not received his cash.

Gardaí say the scam has resulted in "hundreds of thousands of euro" of promised car payments going missing.

They say the gang is targeting high-value cars such as BMWs and Audis.

In one incident a car "sold' to an owner in the North resurfaced for sale the following day in the UK.

Garda Crime prevention Officer for Co Donegal, Sergeant Paul Wallace, said the scam is made more difficult by the fact the gang is carrying out the fraud in the North.

"This complicates it further because warrants cannot be executed by gardaí. Gardaí are still fully investigating this matter but it makes if more difficult.

"We are liaising with our colleagues in the PSNI and a full investigation into these incidents is ongoing.

"However, we would appeal to people not to hand over the keys of their vehicle in return for a picture of a bank draft.

"People may think that this could not happen but people can get carried away and we understand that these people are very convincing," he said.