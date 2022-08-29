'Use of force' incidents see 160 gardaí and 180 civilians injured

Almost 160 gardaí and 180 civilians have been injured so far this year in incidents where garda members have used force in the course of their duties, typically in making an arrest.

The Cork city division has had the second highest number of use of force incidents – with 600 incident in the year to date.

The Garda Commissioner’s monthly report for August also shows:

Garda numbers have fallen in the last two years – from 14,651 members to 14,318 members;

Gardaí suspended from duty has increased by 50% in the last year – from 79 to 118 – doubling in the last two years.

The report, for the first time, provides detailed information on use of force (UOF), with 1,149 incident in June and 1,087 in July. There have been 7,602 so far in 2022. These account for just 1% of all incidents recorded on the Garda Pulse System.

A breakdown of UOF figures shows:

30 civilians were injured in July and 179 in Year To Date (YTD);

12 garda members were injured in July and 159 in YTD;

67 uses of pepper spray in July and 558 in YTD;

22 uses of batons in July and 152 in YTD;

947 uses of handcuffs in July and 7,053 in YTD;

184 unarmed restraints in July and 1,712 in YTD;

889 people subject to force were male in July and 5,731 (75%) in YTD;

613 cases in July involved alcohol and 4,706 (62%) in YTD;

268 cases in July involved illegal drugs and 1,966 (26%) in YTD.

The report shows that, so far this year, Dublin South Central had the highest number of incidents (956), followed by Cork city division (602).

Dublin South Central division takes in busy areas for socialising and protests, such as Temple Bar, Government buildings, Dame Street and Camden Street.

The figures for July show the main reasons for using force were: effecting arrest (811 of 1,087 incidents); protecting a garda member (175); non-compliant suspect (25) and prevent escape (19).

The monthly report also shows that Garda numbers have fallen in last two years – from 14,651 on July 31, 2020, to 14,318 on July 31, 2022, with recruitment hit hard during Covid. A group of graduates are expected before and after Christmas, with the first of new student batches starting in October.

Commissioner Drew Harris’s focus on dealing with suspected wrongdoing is reflected in the numbers suspended from duty, increasing from 39 in July 2019, to 54 in July 2020, to 79 in July 2021 to a high of 118 in July 2022.

Garda successes

Elsewhere, the report records how the actions of gardaí, in responding to an emergency call on July 2 from a person extremely concerned for the mental wellbeing of their spouse, “directly prevented the serious harm or death of a vulnerable individual”.

While details are not given, the gardaí found the spouse at a beach, swimming towards dangerous currents. The gardaí contacted the Coast Guard and the person was brought back to safety.

In another incident in July, the Armed Support Unit was called to Oberstown Detention Centre, north Dublin, after a juvenile detainee barricaded himself into the woodwork room. The juvenile was in possession of hammers and chisels, and caused significant damage in the room.

The report said a successful intervention and negotiation with the youth enabled the ASU members to effect entry into the room, where the youth cooperated.

The report said: "The Director of Oberstown Detention Centre complimented the professional manner in which An Garda Síochána personnel dealt with this difficult incident."