Five people arrested after serious assault of man in Kildare 

Gardaí investigating the serious assault of a man at a residence in Co Kildare have arrested five people.
The assault took place at 2.30am on Sunday, August 28, in Father Murphy Park, Robertstown. The victim, a man in his 30s, was seriously injured and he continues to receive treatment at Tallaght University Hospital.
His condition is described as serious but stable.
The five people arrested include three men aged in their 20s, 30s, and 50s, and two women in their 20s and 40s. They are being detained at various garda stations in Kildare.
A garda spokesperson has said that they are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the attack, and for anyone who was in the area to come forward.
"Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area of Robertstown between 1am and 4am to make this footage available to them.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station," they added.