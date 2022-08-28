Guard injured after being carried on a moving car in Kildare 

A male guard was injured after being carried on a moving car in Co Kildare as a man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.

Gardaí are investigating the "incident of endangerment" that occurred on Friday night close to the Barberstown Roundabout in Straffan.

Gardaí stopped a car and were in the process of seizing the vehicle under the Road Traffic Act when the driver of the offending car fled the scene.

A guard attempting to stop the car was carried on the vehicle for a distance before falling.

He was taken to Naas General Hospital for treatment of head and upper body injuries. A spokesperson said he has since been released from hospital to recover at home.

On Saturday morning, a man in his 20s was arrested in connection with this incident.

It followed a a search of the area by a number of Garda units and the man is currently being detained at Leixlip Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.h Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Straffan/Barberstown Cross areas and the Straffan Village area between 11.40pm and 12.15am are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.