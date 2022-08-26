Man and teen arrested after €78K of cocaine and cannabis seized in Waterford city

A man in his 20s and a teenage boy were arrested yesterday in Waterford city after over €78,000 of drugs were seized.
As part of Operation Tara, gardaí conducted a search of a property in Ferrybank, Waterford City yesterday evening shortly before 9pm.
"During the course of the search, 1.1kg of cocaine, with a value of €76,650, was discovered. A further €1,740 worth of cannabis was also discovered during the search," said a garda spokesperson.
"All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis."
The two arrested are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996 at Waterford Garda station.