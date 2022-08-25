Ten-month-old baby left on roadside after family car stolen

A 10-month-old baby was left on the roadside after a man stole the family car with the baby inside when the vehicle was left running outside the family home.
It is understood two young children had been left in the car in Cabra, Dublin, while a couple went back into their house.
The thief, who is believed to have been watching the car, carjacked the Skoda. One of the children escaped the car before it sped off.
Upon realising the infant was in the backseat, the man removed the car seat and left the child on the footpath a few moments later.
The incident took place on Sunday evening on St Attracta Road in Cabra, Dublin.
A garda spokesperson told the: "Gardaí are investigating the unauthorised taking of a vehicle that occurred on St Attracta Road, Dublin 7, shortly after 7pm on Sunday August 21.
"An infant passenger that was in the vehicle at the time was found shortly after uninjured."
It was added that no arrests have been made. However, gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and investigations are ongoing.