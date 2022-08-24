Two more men charged with violent disorder in incident involving pitchforks and firearm

Another two men have been charged with violent disorder after gardaí responded to reports of a group with knives, pitchforks and a firearm in Finglas in north Dublin.

They arrested Glen Fowler, 32, Cardiffsbridge Road, Dublin 11, and Thomas Dwyer, 22, from Vale Drive, Finglas, on Wednesday morning.

They brought the pair to Blanchardstown Garda station and charged them with violent disorder by using or threatening to use violence at the Cardiffsbridge Road on August 9.

They then appeared before Judge Patricia Cronin at Dublin District Court. Garda Dwayne O'Brien and Garda Ciaran Maloney told Judge Cronin the pair made no reply when charged.

There was no objection to bail subject to conditions already agreed with defence solicitors. However, Judge Cronin noted gardaí were awaiting the directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The two men did not address the court.

She granted them legal aid, set bail in their bonds of €250 and ordered them to appear at Blanchardstown District Court on November 4. Judge Cronin ordered them to sign on three days a week at a local garda station, not to loiter at Cardiffsbridge Road, and stay away from Deanstown Green.

Furthermore, she warned there must be no contact, including by electronic means or social media, with co-defendants Glen Ward, Eric O'Driscoll and Darragh Callopy. They were also accused of violent disorder at the Cardiffsbridge Road – Deanstown Green junction on August 9.

A day after the alleged incident, Mr Ward, 29, from Deanstown Way, Ratoath Road, his brother Eric O'Driscoll, 20, of Deanstown Green, and Mr Callopy, 18, of Cardiffsbridge Avenue, Finglas, appeared before another judge at Dublin District Court.

The trio were granted bail, and the presiding judge deferred free legal aid to Mr Ward after a garda detective objected, alleging that defendant had "wealth" and could afford to pay.

A contested bail hearing was told "a comprehensive file will be prepared for the DPP", adding that gardaí will be seeking "trial on indictment in the matter" in a higher court.

During that court appearance, Garda Maloney had said at 4.55pm on August 9 "reports had come into gardaí that a number of males were standing at the junction of Cardiffsbridge Road and Deanstown Green".

The court heard gardaí were informed they had "knives pitchforks, and there was mention of a firearm", and officers allegedly recovered CCTV evidence. They have not yet indicated how they plead.