PSNI investigating whether Derry petrol bomb attack is linked to earlier incidents

Police in Northern Ireland have said they are investigating whether a suspected petrol bomb attack on a house in Coleraine is linked to a number of recent incidents.

One person escaped injury following the arson attack in the Loughanhill Park area of the Co Derry town in the early hours of Monday.

This is the latest in a series of petrol bomb attacks in Coleraine in recent months.

Inspector Aaron Brown said: “We received a report shortly after 1.20am that a suspected petrol bomb had been thrown at the front of a property.

“A small window was smashed as a result of the attack and smoke damage was caused to the front door of the property.

“One person was inside the house at the time and was able to extinguish the fire with water prior to the arrival of police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, although this was a reckless attack which could have resulted in serious consequences.

“The device has now been recovered for forensic examination.”

Mr Brown added: “Our investigation into this morning’s suspected petrol bomb attack is at an early stage and we will be pursuing a number of lines of inquiry, including the potential that it could be linked to other recent incidents in the Coleraine area.

“Attacks such as these which could potentially endanger life are not wanted by anyone and do nothing but cause harm and damage to the local community who we know just want to live in peace.

“If you have any information or video footage that you think could help detectives with our investigation in Loughanhill Park, please contact 101 quoting reference 88 of 22/08/22.”

Following a previous petrol bomb attack in Coleraine earlier this month, local MLA Claire Sugden said there had been nine such incidents in the area since April.