Man in his 20s charged over serious assault in Co Wicklow

The victim of the attack remains in a critical condition
Man in his 20s charged over serious assault in Co Wicklow

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault of a man at a house in Co Wicklow, gardaí said. Picture: PA

Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 21:02
Michelle Devane, PA

A man has been charged after a man was attacked at a house in Co Wicklow, gardaí said.

Two men were arrested on Thursday over the serious assault, which happened on the Ashfield Estate in the early hours of Tuesday, August 2.

The victim, in his 40s, was found with “wounds to the head”.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The garda said the suspect, in his 20s, appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday.

The second man, in his 40s, has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Read More

Two men arrested as Wicklow assault victim remains in critical condition 

More in this section

Case against killer and rapist Ian Horgan adjourned until next month Case against killer and rapist Ian Horgan adjourned until next month
Man deemed fit to stand trial on charge of arson that caused his mother's death Man deemed fit to stand trial on charge of arson that caused his mother's death
Ulster bonfires Search carried out into reports of shots fired at Derry bonfire
AssaultPlace: Republic of Ireland
Porgy and Bess VIP performance - London

Salman Rushdie: Man facing US court accused of stabbing author

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

  • 2
  • 12
  • 21
  • 36
  • 42
  • 44
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices