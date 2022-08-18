Case against killer and rapist Ian Horgan adjourned until next month

A case against convicted killer and rapist Ian Horgan was adjourned at a sitting of Clonakilty District Court in West Cork on Thursday because the accused’s solicitor was too ill to attend the hearing.

Judge Colm Roberts was told that Mr Horgan’s solicitor Sean Cahill was “sick in his bed” and could not attend court in Clonakilty.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan applied to have the case adjourned for another hearing to be held in Macroom on September 7 next, to which Mr Horgan’s counsel had already consented.

Mr Horgan who was wearing a grey sweater and tracksuit pants in court made no comment and was remanded in custody by Judge Roberts to appear at Macroom Courthouse on September 7.

Mr Horgan with an address at Byrne Avenue, Prospect in Limerick City is charged with breaching the Sex Offenders Act 2001 by setting up a profile on the online dating app Tinder using a false name in May 2021.

He has previously said that his use of the name “Cian” for the profile on the app was not intentional and a simple typo error. He had earlier told the court that he has lost the mobile phone he used to set up the account and investigations are ongoing to obtain data from this account through the US Justice Department.

Mr Horgan is also facing a second charge that he allegedly failed to notify gardaí of a change of address.