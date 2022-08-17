Limerick man charged with manslaughter of talented sportsman Alan Bourke

A man was charged on Wednesday with the manslaughter of talented Limerick City sportsman Alan Bourke, who had been capped for Ireland in both soccer and rugby.

Michael Casey, 39, with an address at Cathedral Place, Limerick City, was arrested by gardaí and charged at 10.15am before Limerick District Court.

Alan Bourke, 48, originally from St Mary’s Park, Limerick, died after he was found unconscious and with serious head injuries on Parnell Street, Limerick City, at about 10.25pm, on April 15.

Paramedics had tried valiantly to keep the former talented Limerick soccer star alive at the scene, however, despite their best efforts, Mr Bourke was pronounced dead a short time later at University Hospital Limerick.

Garda Dean Landers of Roxboro Road Garda Station told the court that Mr Casey “made no reply” to the manslaughter charge.

Garda Landers told Judge Marie Keane the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed Mr Casey is to face a “trial on indictment”.

Michael Casey at Ennis District Court on April 24. Picture: Eamon Ward

He indicated he would be objecting to bail, but Mr Casey’s solicitor told the court that Mr Casey was not seeking bail.

Mr Casey, who is unemployed and was granted free legal aid, had appeared before a special sitting of Ennis District Court, on April 24 this year, charged with assault causing harm to Mr Bourke at Parnell Street on the night he died.

This charge was withdrawn by the State on Wednesday in light of the manslaughter charge.

Mr Casey is also charged with robbing Mr Bourke of cans of alcohol valued at €10 at the same location on the same date.

Another man, Mark Ryan, 35, of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick, was charged on April 23 with robbing Mr Bourke of cans of alcohol valued at €10 and a pedal cycle valued at €150, at Parnell Street, Limerick, on April 15.

Mr Bourke’s funeral, held at St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard, heard he led a “great sporting life”, had been capped for the junior Republic of Ireland soccer team, and had also lined out for the Irish U-18 rugby team.

The former tool hire company manager also won a Munster Junior Cup for Mungret Regional FC, had appeared in a FAI Junior Cup Final, and also starred for St Mary’s RFC as well as Shannon RFC.

Michael Casey was remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court again on August 24 to hear further directions from the State.