Woman, 50s, arrested following seizure of €82K of MDMA in Dublin 

A woman in her 50s has been arrested after approximately €82,000 of suspected MDMA was seized a following a joint operation between An Garda Síochána and Revenue's Customs Service in Co Kildare this afternoon.

"Revenue officers seized approximately 1.37 Kilograms of MDMA with an estimated value of €82,000 following the search, under warrant, of a house in the Athy area," stated a garda spokesperson.