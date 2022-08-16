Woman, 50s, arrested following seizure of €82K of MDMA in Dublin 

Woman, 50s, arrested following seizure of €82K of MDMA in Dublin 

Revenue officers seized approximately 1.37 Kilograms of MDMA with an estimated value of €82,000 following the search, under warrant, of a house in the Athy area.

Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 18:39
Rebecca Laffan

A woman in her 50s has been arrested after approximately €82,000 of suspected MDMA was seized a following a joint operation between An Garda Síochána and Revenue's Customs Service in Co Kildare this afternoon.

"Revenue officers seized approximately 1.37 Kilograms of MDMA with an estimated value of €82,000 following the search, under warrant, of a house in the Athy area," stated a garda spokesperson.

"The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Kildare District Drugs Unit and Kildare District Detective Units."

The arrested woman is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Newbridge Garda Station.

"Investigations are ongoing," it was added.

Read More

Man, 29, arrested after MDMA worth estimated €113K seized in Dublin

More in this section

Ulster bonfires Police investigate reports of loud bangs at nationalist bonfire in Derry
Man, 29, arrested after MDMA worth estimated €113K seized in Dublin Man, 29, arrested after MDMA worth estimated €113K seized in Dublin
New Garda Uniform Launch 'Immediate action' needed to resolve three-year cybercrime backlog
<p>Director of Public Prosecutions directed John McClean face 'trial on indictment', meaning the case would go forward to the circuit court with wider sentencing powers. File picture: Collins Courts</p>

Former rugby coach John McClean charged with indecently assaulting students

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 13, 2022

  • 3
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 35
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices