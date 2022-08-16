Woman, 50s, arrested following seizure of €82K of MDMA in Dublin 

A woman in her 50s has been arrested after approximately €82,000 of suspected MDMA was seized a following a joint operation between An Garda Síochána and Revenue's Customs Service in Co Kildare this afternoon.
"Revenue officers seized approximately 1.37 Kilograms of MDMA with an estimated value of €82,000 following the search, under warrant, of a house in the Athy area," stated a garda spokesperson.
"The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Kildare District Drugs Unit and Kildare District Detective Units."
The arrested woman is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Newbridge Garda Station.
"Investigations are ongoing," it was added.