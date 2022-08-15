Man, 29, arrested after MDMA worth estimated €113K seized in Dublin

Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 18:59
Rebecca Laffan

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after nearly two kilograms of MDMA were seized in Dublin today.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting Organised Crime Groups operating in Dublin City, a Joint Intelligence Led Operation was conducted by the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Store Street Garda Drugs Unit.

The operation resulted in the search of a premises in the Dublin 1 area where approximately 1.898kgs of MDMA block and MDMA tablets with an estimated value of €113,891 was seized by Customs officers.

"Gardaí arrested a 29 year old male and he is presently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station," said a garda spokesperson.

"Investigations are continuing."

