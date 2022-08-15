Man, 29, arrested after MDMA worth estimated €113K seized in Dublin

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after nearly two kilograms of MDMA were seized in Dublin today.
As part of ongoing investigations targeting Organised Crime Groups operating in Dublin City, a Joint Intelligence Led Operation was conducted by the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Store Street Garda Drugs Unit.
The operation resulted in the search of a premises in the Dublin 1 area where approximately 1.898kgs of MDMA block and MDMA tablets with an estimated value of €113,891 was seized by Customs officers.
"Gardaí arrested a 29 year old male and he is presently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station," said a garda spokesperson.
"Investigations are continuing."