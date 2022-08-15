Appeal for witnesses over 'unprovoked' Limerick assault 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a “vicious” and “unprovoked” assault on a man in Limerick City last weekend.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was struck on his head with a blunt implement and rushed by ambulance to hospital with serious head injuries in the early hours of last Friday.

The man has since been discharged from hospital after being treated for head injuries.

Appealing for witnesses, Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick, said: “A thirty-two-year-old male was out socialising at John Street in Limerick City last Friday morning at 1.07am, he was suddenly and viciously attacked by another male.

“The perpetrator struck him with what can only be described as a blunt instrument. The victim received a significant injury to his head. He was later removed from the scene by ambulance and conveyed to the University Hospital where he was treated for his injury,” said Garda Finnerty.

CCTV footage

Gardai were harvesting CCTV footage from the vicinity of the attack in the hope of identifying the attacker.

“Unfortunately we don’t have a description of the perpetrator, and the Gardai at Henry Street station are seeking witnesses to this unprovoked assault to come forward and make contact,” said Garda Finnerty.

“The number is 061-212400, you may also call the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111,” he added.