Man arrested in connection with seizure of 9kgs of cannabis

A man has been arrested following the seizure of 9kgs worth of cannabis in Co Roscommon.
Late on Sunday night, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs unit and from Castlerea Garda station stopped and searched a van in Ballyhaderreen.
During the course of the search, 9kgs of cannabis with an estimated street value of €180,000 was seized.
The drugs will be forwarded for analysis.
The driver of the van, a man aged in his early 40s, was arrested at the scene.
He is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.