Five officers injured as crowd of 600 youths gather at country park

Police attended reports of anti-social disorder at Crawfordsburn Country Park where approximately 600 young people had gathered on Wednesday.
Five officers injured as crowd of 600 youths gather at country park
Five PSNI officers have been injured after they were attacked in a Co Down park (Niall Carson/PA)
Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 13:24
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Five police officers were injured, with one requiring hospital treatment, following public disorder at a park in Co Down.

The PSNI said officers were attacked with missiles after they had attended reports of anti-social disorder at Crawfordsburn Country Park where approximately 600 young people had gathered on Wednesday.

Police in Ards and North Down have arrested two teenagers.

Chief Inspector McGrattan said: “Our officers were in attendance at the country park following a report of anti-social behaviour at approximately 7.15pm.

“Up to 600 young people had gathered.

“Unfortunately, when officers were carrying out their duties, items were thrown in their direction and missiles also thrown at police vehicles from the crowd.

“A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest and assault on police.

“She has since been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

“A 16-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, disorderly behaviour, assault on police and obstructing police. He remains in custody at time.

“Five officers sustained injuries as they tried to bring the crowd under control, with one requiring hospital treatment as she had received lacerations to her hand and a possible broken finger.”

Mr McGrattan added: “With the hot weather set to continue over the coming days, we are asking all visitors to respect the local area and take personal responsibility for their behaviour.

“Our message extends to parents also, do you know where your young people are, who they are with and what they are doing?

“We want to reassure the community that local police will be proactively patrolling these areas, keeping a visible presence and anyone breaking the law will be identified and robustly dealt with accordingly.

“I would encourage anyone who witnesses any anti-social or criminal behaviour to report any such incidents to us on the non-emergency number 101.”

More in this section

Criminal Courts of Justice Teen charged with raping woman in public park sent forward for trial 
Man charged with murder of Sean McCarthy remanded in custody Man charged with murder of Sean McCarthy remanded in custody
Man charged after discovery of 28-year-old's body in Dublin flat  Man charged after discovery of 28-year-old's body in Dublin flat 
policePlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Accused, who appeared before the court dressed in civilian attire — made no reply after caution when both charges were put to him.</p>

Garda charged with harassment of two female colleagues

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

  • 3
  • 10
  • 21
  • 25
  • 29
  • 36
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices