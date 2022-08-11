Teen charged with raping woman in public park sent forward for trial 

The 19-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before the holiday sittings of Galway District Court this week accompanied by his mother
Teen charged with raping woman in public park sent forward for trial 

Judge Gerard Furlong remanded the teenager on continuing bail to appear before the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin for trial.

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 12:58
Ann Healy

A teenager has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court charged with raping a woman on several occasions in a public park two years ago.

The 19-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before the holiday sittings of Galway District Court this week accompanied by his mother.

He is charged with raping a woman on three separate occasions in a Co Galway park on December 14, 2019. 

He is also charged with sexually assaulting her on the same occasion.

Judge Gerard Furlong remanded the teenager on continuing bail to appear before the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin for trial, on condition he continue to reside at his current address, surrender his passport and not apply for a new one or any other travel documents, have no contact with witnesses or the complainant by any means, to include social media, and sign on weekly at his local Garda station.

More in this section

Man charged with murder of Sean McCarthy remanded in custody Man charged with murder of Sean McCarthy remanded in custody
Man charged after discovery of 28-year-old's body in Dublin flat  Man charged after discovery of 28-year-old's body in Dublin flat 
Darragh Callopy CCJ1 Three men armed with knives, pitchforks and a firearm charged with violent disorder
#CourtsPlace: Galway
<p>Accused, who appeared before the court dressed in civilian attire — made no reply after caution when both charges were put to him.</p>

Garda charged with harassment of two female colleagues

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

  • 3
  • 10
  • 21
  • 25
  • 29
  • 36
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices