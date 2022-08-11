Teen charged with raping woman in public park sent forward for trial 

A teenager has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court charged with raping a woman on several occasions in a public park two years ago.
The 19-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before the holiday sittings of Galway District Court this week accompanied by his mother.
He is charged with raping a woman on three separate occasions in a Co Galway park on December 14, 2019.
He is also charged with sexually assaulting her on the same occasion.
Judge Gerard Furlong remanded the teenager on continuing bail to appear before the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin for trial, on condition he continue to reside at his current address, surrender his passport and not apply for a new one or any other travel documents, have no contact with witnesses or the complainant by any means, to include social media, and sign on weekly at his local Garda station.